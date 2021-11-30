Please Support Streetsblog As We Prepare for 2022!

Screen-Shot-2020-12-01-at-9.59.42-AM

Friends,

For nearly 14 years, Streetsblog Los Angeles has been a loud and consistent voice for greener transportation options, equitable transportation spending and policy, and a defender of Los Angeles communities. Even with the ongoing support of major foundations and our advertising program, nearly one-third of our operating funds come from individual donors.

To make it easier for people to support us, we have opened an account with Patreon (sign up for a monthly donation) and have plans for many fun ways to interact with our readers and donors. Regardless of whether or not you are donating through Patreon or our regular donation portal, you will be eligible for all of the fun activities and goodies we have planned.

patron

0x0

This year, we cancelled or downsized most of our in-person fundraising, but we’re hoping that you’ll help us make that up with our End of the Year Fundraising Drive. Our goal is to raise $30,000 in the next month throughout California, with half of that coming from Southern California.

If you are already sold and want to make a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog, you can do so at Patreon or Donorbox. If you need more information about an employer match program or anything else, email our director at damien@streetsblog.org.

It has been a big year for Streetsblog L.A., with our reporting contributing to many on-the-ground improvements for Angelenos. Among this year’s noteworthy stories:

From bus lanes to bike-share to Metro to LADOT to sidewalks to bikeways to freeways, SBLA brings you up-to-the minute news that you can’t find anywhere else.

We can’t do it without the support of our readers. If you can, we hope you’ll consider making a donation to Streetsblog Los Angeles so our small team can keep at it. In the coming weeks, you’ll hear more about how our coverage has impacted policies and projects throughout the state, and what we plan for 2022. Meanwhile, we’d be honored if you’d consider donating today.

All the Best,

Damien Newton

P.S. – One last note, earlier this year the IRS mistakenly accidentally revoked the 501c(3) categorization for our nonprofit, the Southern California Streets Initiative. The IRS has admitted this error and restored our status (PDF of letter). However, some websites and some matching programs still have us listed as “inactive.” Rest assured this is in error and if you share with us what organization has us mis-listed, we can get our status corrected. Email us at damien@streetsblog.org

 

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Pomona resident Eric Duran and his children - in front of the home that Caltrans is pushing to evict them from - in order to widen SR-71. See story link below. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

Streetsblog Is Closing In On Its Summer Fundraising Goal

By Streetsblog |
Earlier this summer, Streetsblogs Los Angeles, San Francisco and California launched our annual summer fundraising drive. Since then, we’ve raised over $7,500 in new donors (not including existing monthly donors) which is both 3/4 of our $10,000 goal and more than we’ve ever raised in our summer fundraising drive. If you want to help us […]

A Thanksgiving Letter to All Streetsblog Readers

By Damien Newton |
Friends, It’s almost a cliche at this point for a blog writer to tell his readers he’s thankful for their support, or a non-profit executive to thank his donors.  But for this blogger, on this year, nothing could be more true. It’s hardly a secret that this has been a rough year for Los Angeles […]

That’s a Wrap, See You in 2012

By Damien Newton |
Friends, Thanks for the amazing year.  There’s just too many people who work to make this online media outlet such a success that I’m going to skip trying to list them because I always forget people.  So that being said, allow me to single out just a couple people without whom we wouldn’t be here […]