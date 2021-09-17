Today’s Headlines

Calendar extra: Saturday and Sunday 9/18-19 – The city of Santa Monica is hosting a series of two-day car-free streets events on Main Street – including this weekend (and October 16-17.) The two-block Open Main Street event takes place between Hill Street and Kinney Street. This weekend’s event includes fitness classes, live music, kids corner, and more. For event details, see city’s event webpage.

