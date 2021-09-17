Today’s Headlines
- Metro Announces More Meetings For NoHo-Pasadena BRT Project (The Source)
- DA Gascón Recall Backers Fail To Gather Enough Signatures (LAist, Daily News)
…Gascón Critics Pledge To Start Over (LAT, AV Times)
- Board of Corrections Finds L.A. Juvenile Halls Unsuitable For Habitation (Witness L.A.)
- LAPD Firework Detonation Victims Demand Officers Names (LAT)
- Pomona’s Valley Blvd Protected Bikeway Taking Shape (Biking in L.A.)
- Antelope Valley Transit Resumes Full Bus Service
- Carnage: Speeding Driver Killed Crashing Into Light Pole Near Temple City (LAT, Daily News)
…In Hawthorne, Driver Killed Crashing Off 405 Into A Tree (Daily Breeze)
- Tesla Robopilot Driver Hits Freeway Wall In Glendale (Daily News)
- Council President Nury Martinez Will Not Run For Mayor (LAT, Daily News)
- Bridge Housing Under Construction In West Athens (Urbanize)
- How L.A. Can Crush Gerrymandering (KNOCK-LA)
- Governor Signs Bills To End Some Exclusionary Zoning (LAT)
Calendar extra: Saturday and Sunday 9/18-19 – The city of Santa Monica is hosting a series of two-day car-free streets events on Main Street – including this weekend (and October 16-17.) The two-block Open Main Street event takes place between Hill Street and Kinney Street. This weekend’s event includes fitness classes, live music, kids corner, and more. For event details, see city’s event webpage.
