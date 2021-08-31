Today’s Headlines
- Metro & LADOT Plan Olive & Grand Bus Lanes, Meeting Tonight (Urbanize, The Source)
- L.A. Magazine Interviews Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors
- Carnage: 3 Adults, 3 Children Injured In Santa Clarita Car Crash (Daily News)
…Motorcyclist Killed In Long Beach Crash (LB Post)
…Suspect Arrested In Fatal Covina Hit-and-Run (SGV Tribune)
- Arches Revealed On the New 6th Street Bridge (Urbanize)
- 127-Apartment Mixed-Use Tops Out Next To NoHo Station (Urbanize)
- Robo-Taxi Test Fleet Will Take To L.A. Streets (LAT)
- Guide To the CA Recall Election (L.A. Taco)
…If Newsom Recalled, Would A Republican Governor Get Anything Done? (LAist)
- CA Legislature Approves Bicycle Idaho Stop Bill (Biking in L.A.)
