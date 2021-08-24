Eyes on the Street: Frames Removed from 6th Street Bridge Arches

With wooden falsework removed, several 6th Street Bridge arches are starting to reveal the look of the finished bridge. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
Over the past month, the city of L.A. Bureau of Engineering has been making plenty of visible progress on the new Sixth Street Viaduct. After recent concrete pours, the city has begun removing the ‘falsework’ (temporary wooden frames) to reveal the monumental concrete arches, which actually appear relatively thin and light. The $588 million 3,500-foot-long bridge is expected to open in summer of 2022.

View of Sixth Street Bridge under construction today
View of the Sixth Street Bridge under construction today

Most of the arches on the eastern (Boyle Heights) end of the bridge appear more-or-less complete.

Crews working on Sixth Street Bridge arches today
View of the 6th Street Viaduct looking eastward from Mission Road. The bridges farther away (the east end of the bridge, in Boyle Heights) are more or less completed.

Arches on the western (downtown L.A.) end of the bridge are still in progress.

Sixth Street Viaduct arches immediately east of the L.A. River today
Sixth Street Viaduct arches immediately east of the L.A. River today
View of Sixth Street Viaduction contstruction from the Seventh Street Bridge.
View of Sixth Street Viaduct construction from the Seventh Street Viaduct. Note the taller pair of arches next to the river. The completed viaduct will include four 60-foot tall arches, two 40-foot tall arches (over the 101 Freeway), and fourteen 30-foot tall arches.

Below are a few of photos showing progress over time. First is the view on Clarence Street looking south.

Sixth Street Bridge construction taking shape
Sixth Street Viaduct under construction – October 2021
View of Sixth Street Viaduct progress from Clarence Street
Sixth Street Viaduct under construction – May 2021
Sixth Street Viaduct under construction – August 2021

Below is the view northward on Anderson Street.

Falsework arches now visible on the Sixth Street Bridge - photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
Sixth Street Viaduct under construction – October 2020
Sixth Street Viaduct under construction – August 2021

Bridge aficionados may want to check out Streetsblog L.A.’s various posts about the new viaduct.

