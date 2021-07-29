Today’s Headlines

How Hard Los Angeles Has Made It to Install a Bus Shelter (Curbed)

L.A. City Council Approves Harsh Anti-Camping Ordinance (LAT, LAist, CBS2, Daily News)

…Gives Individual Councilmembers Greater Power Over Sweeps (LAT)

2021 L.A. Traffic Deaths On Track To Exceed 2020 (LAist)

Artesia Boulevard Revamp To Break Ground This Year (LB Post)

Metro To Hold Hearings On Metrolink Antelope Valley Line Improvements (The Source)

Metro Giving Very Little Information On (costly ineffective) MicroTransit Pilot (The Source)

PATH Breaks Ground On 6-Story 60-Unit Supportive Housing In Hollywood (Urbanize)

