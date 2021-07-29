Today’s Headlines
- How Hard Los Angeles Has Made It to Install a Bus Shelter (Curbed)
- L.A. City Council Approves Harsh Anti-Camping Ordinance (LAT, LAist, CBS2, Daily News)
…Gives Individual Councilmembers Greater Power Over Sweeps (LAT)
- 2021 L.A. Traffic Deaths On Track To Exceed 2020 (LAist)
- Artesia Boulevard Revamp To Break Ground This Year (LB Post)
- Metro To Hold Hearings On Metrolink Antelope Valley Line Improvements (The Source)
- Metro Giving Very Little Information On (costly ineffective) MicroTransit Pilot (The Source)
- PATH Breaks Ground On 6-Story 60-Unit Supportive Housing In Hollywood (Urbanize)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA