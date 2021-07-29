Today’s Headlines

  • How Hard Los Angeles Has Made It to Install a Bus Shelter (Curbed)
  • L.A. City Council Approves Harsh Anti-Camping Ordinance (LAT, LAist, CBS2, Daily News)
    …Gives Individual Councilmembers Greater Power Over Sweeps (LAT)
  • 2021 L.A. Traffic Deaths On Track To Exceed 2020 (LAist)
  • Artesia Boulevard Revamp To Break Ground This Year (LB Post)
  • Metro To Hold Hearings On Metrolink Antelope Valley Line Improvements (The Source)
  • Metro Giving Very Little Information On (costly ineffective) MicroTransit Pilot (The Source)
  • PATH Breaks Ground On 6-Story 60-Unit Supportive Housing In Hollywood (Urbanize)

