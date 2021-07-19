This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board meeting, Caltrans Active Transportation Plan, L.A. bus stops, Beverly Hills bike lanes, and more:

Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.

– L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. Starting Monday 7/19 – Streets L.A. will be hosting Sidewalk and Transit Amenities Program (STAP) demonstrations to give the public opportunities to see and give feedback on proposed new bus shelters and technology features. Demonstrations feature the top two potential contractors. Demonstrations will take place from from the 19th of July to the 30th, each from noon to 10 p.m. Sites are as follows:

– Monday-Tuesday 7/19-20 – North Hollywood B/G (Red/Orange) Line Station – on Lankershim Boulevard

– Wednesday-Thursday 7/21-22 – City Hall on Main Street

– Friday-Saturday 7/23-24 – West Valley: 19040 Vanowen Street, Reseda

– Sunday-Monday 7/25-26 – West Los Angeles: 1645 Corinth Avenue

– Tuesday-Wednesday 7/27-28 – South L.A.: 8475 South Vermont Avenue

– Thursday-Friday July 29-30 – San Pedro: 638 South Beacon Street

For additional information, see Streets L.A. STAP webpage.

– The Metro board will meet to discuss and decide various agency matters. Details, agendas, and staff reports at Metro board webpage. Thursday 7/22 – Caltrans is inviting community stakeholders to give input on the development of the Caltrans District 7 Active Transportation Plan (CAT Plan) – covering L.A. and Ventura Counties. The plan will assess bicycle and pedestrian needs along the State Highway System, which includes freeways, and some regional highways and some local streets. Learn more about CAT Plans statewide, as well as taking a survey at Caltrans’ CAT webpage – click on District 7. Attend one of two identical virtual informational meetings via Webex: 8:30 a.m. or 3 p.m. For more information on the District 7 CAT Plan, email cuong.trinh[at]dot.ca.gov.

