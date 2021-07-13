Southern California Association of Governments Awards 31 Mini-Grants to 31 Projects, Six for the SGV

This month, the Southern California Association of Governments awarded more than $275,000 to community and nonprofit organizations to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety in targeted neighborhoods across the region.

The 31 awarded projects will receive funding through the Community Streets Mini-Grants Program, part of SCAG’s regional active transportation safety and encouragement campaign, Go Human. Six of these projects will take place in Pasadena, El Monte, Pomona, Alhambra and Altadena.

“Our congested corridors put additional constraints on our region’s transportation system and economy; therefore, we need to be more creative in ensuring our roadways are safe for all users,” said Kome Ajise, SCAG Executive Director.

The Mini-Grants Program supports community-driven active transportation safety projects geared toward populations most at risk for injuries or fatalities, including people of color, individuals with disabilities, and frontline workers. The mini-grant program and Go Human is supported with funding by the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Awardees have until the end of August to complete their projects. Groups were awarded up to $10,000 per award.

Altadena Town Council – Dena United Peace March & Summer Celebration

The Altadena Town Council will be hosting Dena United Peace March & Summer Celebration for Altadena and Pasadena residents to come together for a demonstration on social and racial justice. The event will include a peace march and ride to Charles White Park. This project hopes to start in dialogue between community members while also addressing the need for safer routes to the park, transit, and help identify a safe street network to improve quality of life in the community.

Active SGV – SGV Re-Cycle, El Monte, Reimagine Poplar Boulevard, Alhambra

ActiveSGV was awarded funding for two projects, with one putting reclaimed bikes into El Monte residents hands, and the other temporarily transforming a quasi-residential street on the Alhambra, Los Angeles City border.

SGV Re-Cycle will give out repaired donated bikes for free to people and families who would have not otherwise been able to afford a bike. The bikes will be fitted to each person’s size and they’ll receive safety training on how to properly operate it.

Their second project, Reimagine Poplar Boulevard, will install pop-up safety demonstrations in collaboration with local residents. The projects aims to explore the intersection of pedestrian injuries, health disparities, complete streets, and mobility justice in Alhambra.

“It’s no secret that Alhambra has long been plagued by traffic safety issues and congestion,” says Alhambra Councilwoman Sasha Renée Pérez. “Over the last several years, residents have notified city officials of numerous traffic safety issues, including unsafe speeding, failure to yield to pedestrians at legal crossings, and violations of rules restricting large, heavy trucks from using this residential street. In some cases this has resulted in significant property damage and injury.”

Day One – Vamos El Monte, Vamos Pasadena, and Vamos Pomona

Day One will be working in El Monte, Pasadena and Pomona to identify intersections that are unsafe, unwalkable, and are in need of interventions to address community concerns. The first phase of each project will include community engagement to identify community intersections and facilitate community-driven solutions.

The second phase of the projects will also have a focus on community engagement and participation. Day One will work with community members in El Monte, Pasadena, and Pomona in the implementation of a temporary, community-led pop-up event. They will assess the projects’ efficacy and recommend long-term solutions to decisionmakers.

