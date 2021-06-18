Today’s Headlines
- Judge Preliminary Decision: Measure J Is Unconstitutional (LAT)
- Metro Bike Share Offers Free Rides For Juneteenth (Biking in L.A.)
- Riders Still Have To Mask Up On Public Transit (LAist)
- How the Pandemic Reshaped Streets (LAist)
- Is Post-Pandemic Gridlock Inevitable? (LAT)
- UCLA Research Links Air Quality To COVID Vulnerability (Antelope Valley Times)
- Flashing Yellow Arrows On Traffic Signals Here To Stay (Daily News)
- Port Of L.A. Clean Truck Program Coming Soon (Daily News)
- Carnage: Person Killed In Three Car Crash In Canyon Country (SC Signal)
- Access Program Would Connect Locals To Stadium Gondola (Downtown News)
- 4-Story 15-Home Mixed Use Building Opens Near Expo/Vermont (Urbanize)
- Santa Clarita Plan Commission OKs 5 Transitional Housing Apartments In Newhall (SC Signal)
- L.A. Electeds Threaten CA High-Speed Rail (SF Chronicle)
- California’s Hottest Driest Days Getting Drier (LAT)
- Meet the Expert Conserving the Watts Towers (L.A. Taco)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA