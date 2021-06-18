Today’s Headlines

  • Judge Preliminary Decision: Measure J Is Unconstitutional (LAT)
  • Metro Bike Share Offers Free Rides For Juneteenth (Biking in L.A.)
  • Riders Still Have To Mask Up On Public Transit (LAist)
  • How the Pandemic Reshaped Streets (LAist)
  • Is Post-Pandemic Gridlock Inevitable? (LAT)
  • UCLA Research Links Air Quality To COVID Vulnerability (Antelope Valley Times)
  • Flashing Yellow Arrows On Traffic Signals Here To Stay (Daily News)
  • Port Of L.A. Clean Truck Program Coming Soon (Daily News)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In Three Car Crash In Canyon Country (SC Signal)
  • Access Program Would Connect Locals To Stadium Gondola (Downtown News)
  • 4-Story 15-Home Mixed Use Building Opens Near Expo/Vermont (Urbanize)
  • Santa Clarita Plan Commission OKs 5 Transitional Housing Apartments In Newhall (SC Signal)
  • L.A. Electeds Threaten CA High-Speed Rail (SF Chronicle)
  • California’s Hottest Driest Days Getting Drier (LAT)
  • Meet the Expert Conserving the Watts Towers (L.A. Taco)

