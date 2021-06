Today’s Headlines

Supervisor Solis Editorial Calls For Increased Metro Service (Daily News)

DA Gascón Unveils Police Shooting Review Panel (LAist, Daily News)

New L.A. Program Diverts Low-Level Arrestees From Jail Into Treatment (LAist)

Manhattan Beach Adopts Bruce’s Beach History Report (Daily Breeze)

City Sites In Hollywood And Mid-Wilshire Considered For Housing (Urbanize)

Carnage: Motorcyclist Dies From Two-Car Crash In Long Beach (LB Post)

5 Freeway Construction Closure Scheduled For Early Friday Morning (Whittier Daily News)

Long Beach To Sweep Caltrans Freeway Encampments (LB Post)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA