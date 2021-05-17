Today’s Headlines
- Many Experts Say Keep Masks On (LAT)
- Newsom Budgets $1 Billion For L.A. Olympics Transit Projects (LAT)
- Advocates Against Metro’s Proposed $8B FY22 Budget:
…Happy City and Streets For All Against Freeway Expansion Increases
…Investing in Place Urges Buses, Fareless, and Alternatives To Police
- L.A. Podcast Talks Councilmember Kevin de Leon Privileging the Privileged
- Santa Clarita Hits the Trail For Bike Month (SC Signal)
- Antelope Valley Transit Celebrates 5 Million Miles Of Electric Bus Operations (AV Times)
- Architectural Competition Imagines Low-Rise Density for L.A. (LAT)
- Florence Avenue Section Of $2B 5 Freeway Widening Completed (Whittier Daily News)
- Four-Car Crash Injures Two On 14 Freeway In Santa Clarita (SC Signal)
- Plan Commission Rejects Appeal On Hotel-Condo Complex By Future La Brea Station (Urbanize)
- Large Housing/Retail Complex Proposed In Little Tokyo (Urbanize)
- Witness L.A. On Bill That Could End “Jaywalking” Criminalization
