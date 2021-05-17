Today’s Headlines

  • Many Experts Say Keep Masks On (LAT)
  • Newsom Budgets $1 Billion For L.A. Olympics Transit Projects (LAT)
  • Advocates Against Metro’s Proposed $8B FY22 Budget:
    Happy City and Streets For All Against Freeway Expansion Increases
    Investing in Place Urges Buses, Fareless, and Alternatives To Police
  • L.A. Podcast Talks Councilmember Kevin de Leon Privileging the Privileged
  • Santa Clarita Hits the Trail For Bike Month (SC Signal)
  • Antelope Valley Transit Celebrates 5 Million Miles Of Electric Bus Operations (AV Times)
  • Architectural Competition Imagines Low-Rise Density for L.A. (LAT)
  • Florence Avenue Section Of $2B 5 Freeway Widening Completed (Whittier Daily News)
  • Four-Car Crash Injures Two On 14 Freeway In Santa Clarita (SC Signal)
  • Plan Commission Rejects Appeal On Hotel-Condo Complex By Future La Brea Station (Urbanize)
  • Large Housing/Retail Complex Proposed In Little Tokyo (Urbanize)
  • Witness L.A. On Bill That Could End “Jaywalking” Criminalization

