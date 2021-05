Today’s Headlines

Recap Of Metro’s April Board Meeting (The Source)

Santa Monica Could Make Main Street Car-Free This Summer (SMDP)

CA Rent Moratorium Will Expire June 30 (LAist)

How To Protect Yourself From Eviction (KNOCK-LA)

How LAPD Responded To A Mental Health Incident By Killing Richard Solitro (KNOCK-LA)

Man Who Drove Through Pasadena George Floyd Protest Sentenced (SGV Tribune)

Fresno Driver Who Killed 9 Was Drunk (LAT)

Metro To Preview June Bus Service Changes At Service Council Meetings (The Source)

Gas Shortages Expected This Summer (CNN)

