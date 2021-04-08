Today’s Headlines
- Manhattan Beach Condemns But Does Not Apologize For Racist Land Grab (Daily Breeze)
- Feds Grant $87M For BRT From Pomona To Rancho Cucamonga (SGV Tribune)
- LAPD Video Shows Officers Arrest Black Man In Search For White Suspect (LAT)
- LAPD To Pay Nearly $1.6M To Settle Three Misconduct Lawsuits (LAT)
- Gascón Downsizes DA Gang Unit, Faces Criticism (Daily News)
- Tiger Woods Was Speeding 87mph In 45mph Zone When He Crashed (LAT, Guardian, Daily Breeze)
- Carnage: Speeding Hit-and-Run Driver Charged For Killing Woman (LAT)
- Will Parking Structure Solve Uptown Whittier Problems? (Whittier Daily News)
- L.A. Trade Tech College Building Rising On Grand (Urbanize)
