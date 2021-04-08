Today’s Headlines

Manhattan Beach Condemns But Does Not Apologize For Racist Land Grab (Daily Breeze)

Feds Grant $87M For BRT From Pomona To Rancho Cucamonga (SGV Tribune)

LAPD Video Shows Officers Arrest Black Man In Search For White Suspect (LAT)

LAPD To Pay Nearly $1.6M To Settle Three Misconduct Lawsuits (LAT)

Gascón Downsizes DA Gang Unit, Faces Criticism (Daily News)

Tiger Woods Was Speeding 87mph In 45mph Zone When He Crashed (LAT, Guardian, Daily Breeze)

Carnage: Speeding Hit-and-Run Driver Charged For Killing Woman (LAT)

Will Parking Structure Solve Uptown Whittier Problems? (Whittier Daily News)

L.A. Trade Tech College Building Rising On Grand (Urbanize)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA