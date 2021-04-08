Today’s Headlines

  • Manhattan Beach Condemns But Does Not Apologize For Racist Land Grab (Daily Breeze)
  • Feds Grant $87M For BRT From Pomona To Rancho Cucamonga (SGV Tribune)
  • LAPD Video Shows Officers Arrest Black Man In Search For White Suspect (LAT)
  • LAPD To Pay Nearly $1.6M To Settle Three Misconduct Lawsuits (LAT)
  • Gascón Downsizes DA Gang Unit, Faces Criticism (Daily News)
  • Tiger Woods Was Speeding 87mph In 45mph Zone When He Crashed (LAT, Guardian, Daily Breeze)
  • Carnage: Speeding Hit-and-Run Driver Charged For Killing Woman (LAT)
  • Will Parking Structure Solve Uptown Whittier Problems? (Whittier Daily News)
  • L.A. Trade Tech College Building Rising On Grand (Urbanize)

