Today’s Headlines
- Anti-Pedestrianism and Echo Park (L.A. Walks)
- L.A. Public Transit Faces Challenges (LAT)
- More On State Bill To Remove Unneeded Parking Requirements (Los Feliz Ledger, Daily News)
- More On Eagle Rock Bus Rapid Transit Plans (Eastsider)
- Report: Steps To Close L.A. Central Jail (Witness L.A.)
- Carnage: Driver Killed in Head-On Crash On 138 Freeway In Pearblossom (Antelope Valley Times)
- L.A. Considers Limiting Some Wood Construction, Could Drive Up Housing Costs (Urbanize)
- Time To Start Thinking About Roads And Taxes Like Adults (LAT)
