Today’s Headlines
- West Covina Tries To Make Slumping Dial-A-Ride Work (SGV Tribune)
- Police Let Suspect Walk Away After Crashing Car into Westside Encampment (KNOCK-LA)
- 64-Unit Supportive Housing Nearing Completion In Watts (Urbanize)
- 7-Story 96-Unit TOC Rising Near Sunset Station (Urbanize)
- Tesla Touts Robo-Driving To Customers, Not To DMV (LAT)
- L.A. Hopes To Speed Granny Flats With Standard Plans (Urbanize)
- Police Pursuit Ends In 5-Car Crash In Glendora (LAT, SGV Tribune, KABC)
- Kern County Approves New Oil and Gas Wells, Despite Objections (LAT)
- L.A. Gas Prices Keep Going Up (KABC)
- TODAY 5pm Deadline To Register For Neighborhood Council Elections
