This Week In Livable Streets
Metro meetings – including Southeast board rep selection, T-Committee, El Pueblo Paseo, air quality, Metro Traffic Reduction Study, and more:
- Mondays and Wednesdays – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. COVID is widespread and killing Angelenos. Please be careful and safe.
- Mostly Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a mostly daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
- Tuesday 2/16 – Today starting at 10 a.m., Physicians For Social Responsibility Los Angeles will host What’s Up with the Air in South LA?: An AB 617 Air Quality Virtual Conference. Learn about Air Quality in South LA and the opportunity that AB617 brings to address air pollution and create spaces for meaningful community engagement. There will be an opportunity to directly ask questions to the regulatory agencies South Coast Air Quality Management District and California Air Resources Board and learn about how you can engage. To access, use Zoom meeting link, Zoom id: 839 9718 0356, or Zoom Conference Line: +1 669-900-6833.
- Tuesday 2/16 – Today at 3 p.m., the L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss and decide several issues, including an item regarding how the city polices vehicles that unhoused people live in. Details at meeting agenda.
- Tuesday 2/16 – Today at 3 p.m. LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes will host a community input meeting on plans for the Historic Paseo Walkway, which will extend three city blocks from Broadway to Main street, connecting people to Union Station and El Pueblo. Plans call for making the paseo a safe and direct path, and a lush green escape, with tables and chairs and shade structures. Attend the 6 p.m. Zoom session to hear about the proposed features, project timeline, and to give input. Details at Facebook event or Zoom registration page.
- Tuesday 2/16 and Saturday 2/27 – Metro will host a series of three Zoom community meetings on its Traffic Reduction Study – formerly known as Metro’s congestion pricing study. At these meetings, Metro will share early traffic reduction concepts to be further studied; participants will be able to ask questions and provide input. Spanish interpretation will be available. Meetings will take place Tuesday 2/16 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Zoom registration link, and Saturday 2/27 from 1-2:30 p.m. – Zoom registration link. Details at Metro project webpage.
- Wednesday 2/17 and Thursday 2/18 – Metro board committees will meet to discuss and decide various matters. Meeting details at Metro board webpage.
- Thursday 2/18 – At 10 a.m., the Southeast Long Beach Sector City Selection Committee will meet to elect a new Metro board representative. In January, this committee selected Whittier City Councilmember Fernando Dutra. Later Dutra did not receive sufficient countywide votes to confirm, so the Gateway Cities will meet again and either re-elect Dutra or choose another appointee. Details at meeting agenda.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org