This Week In Livable Streets
It may not be the biggest events to tune into this week, but don’t miss Metro committee meetings, L.A. City T-Committee, Planning Commission Equity Framework, El Sereno Community Land Trust, Pedestrian Advisory Committee, and more:
- Mondays and Wednesdays – L.A. County Public Health’s former daily 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are now generally on Mondays and Wednesdays. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived. COVID is widespread and killing Angelenos. Please be careful and safe.
- Mostly Daily – L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti hosts a mostly daily COVID-19 briefing at 5:30 p.m. Watch archived briefings at the mayor’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
- Tuesday 1/19 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet at 3 p.m. today. The agenda includes bus speed improvements and DASH service under COVID.
- Wednesday 1/20 – The United States will swear in new executive leadership. President Joe Biden is known for leadership on transportation issues, as is Vice President Kamala Harris.
- Wednesday 1/20 and Thursday 1/21 – Metro board committee meetings resume this week. Thursday’s 10:30 a.m. Construction Committee will consider Metro covering Caltrans cost overruns for the 5 Freeway widening through Burbank. See Metro board webpage for meeting agendas and staff reports.
- Thursday 1/21 – The L.A. City Planning Commission will host a special meeting focused on their proposed Anti-Racist and Equity Framework. The virtual hearing will take place starting at 9 a.m. Details at meeting agenda.
- Thursday 1/21 – The L.A. City Pedestrian Advisory Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Details at meeting agenda.
- Thursday 1/21 – The El Sereno Community Land Trust will host a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. The event will feature background about the El Sereno Community Land Trust, their solution to the housing crisis in El Sereno, and how CLT’s have been at the forefront providing solutions for housing throughout California and beyond. Details at Eventbrite.
- Friday 1/22 – The Timothy T. Williams, Jr. Foundation for Wrongful Convictions (TTWFWC) will host a fireside chat on How to Work With Experts in exonerating wrongful convictions. The free event starts at 12noon. Details at TTWFWC website or Eventbrite.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org