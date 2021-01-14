Today’s Headlines
- Overwhelming Situation As COVID Deaths Soar In L.A. County (LAT)
…COVID Deaths Among L.A. Latinos Alarming (LAT)
…Virus Rages Through LAPD (LAT)
- Report: Sheriff Department Has Multiple Deputy Gangs (CBS2)
- After Pleading Guilty, Former Councilmember Englander Could Face Light Sentence (LAT, Daily News)
…John Lee – A Co-Conspirator On the City Council (L.A. Podcast Blog)
- More Coverage Of New County River Plan (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Driver Kills One In Westwood (KTLA)
- Trump Launches Sneaky 11th-Hour Attacks on Clean Air, Medicaid, LGBTQ People (LAT)
- 2020 Ties 2016 As Warmest Year On Record (LAT)
