  • Overwhelming Situation As COVID Deaths Soar In L.A. County (LAT)
    …COVID Deaths Among L.A. Latinos Alarming (LAT)
    …Virus Rages Through LAPD (LAT)
  • Report: Sheriff Department Has Multiple Deputy Gangs (CBS2)
  • After Pleading Guilty, Former Councilmember Englander Could Face Light Sentence (LAT, Daily News)
    …John Lee – A Co-Conspirator On the City Council (L.A. Podcast Blog)
  • More Coverage Of New County River Plan (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Driver Kills One In Westwood (KTLA)
  • Trump Launches Sneaky 11th-Hour Attacks on Clean Air, Medicaid, LGBTQ People (LAT)
  • 2020 Ties 2016 As Warmest Year On Record (LAT)

