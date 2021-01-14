Today’s Headlines

Overwhelming Situation As COVID Deaths Soar In L.A. County (LAT)

…COVID Deaths Among L.A. Latinos Alarming (LAT)

…Virus Rages Through LAPD (LAT)

Report: Sheriff Department Has Multiple Deputy Gangs (CBS2)

After Pleading Guilty, Former Councilmember Englander Could Face Light Sentence (LAT, Daily News)

…John Lee – A Co-Conspirator On the City Council (L.A. Podcast Blog)

More Coverage Of New County River Plan (Urbanize)

Carnage: Driver Kills One In Westwood (KTLA)

Trump Launches Sneaky 11th-Hour Attacks on Clean Air, Medicaid, LGBTQ People (LAT)

2020 Ties 2016 As Warmest Year On Record (LAT)

