L.A. COVID Surge In Suburbs And Inner City (LAT)

…L.A. ICU Bed Availability Drops To 7.7 Percent (Daily News)

Judge Who Ruled In Favor Of Outdoor Dining Was Wrong (LAT)

LB Councilmember Richardson Named To AQMD Board (LB Post)

Carnage: DUI Suspect Arrested For Newport Beach Crash That Killed Two, Injured Three (LAT, ABC7)

7-Story Apartments Rising Adjacent To NoHo Station (Urbanize)

Westlake Homeless Housing Project Became Sink Hole For Public Money (KCRW)

L.A. To Purchase Eight Operation Housekey Housing Sites (Urbanize)

Knock Reviews California’s 2020 Criminal Justice Propositions

So What If Elon Musk Moved To Texas (Curbed)

Calendar extra: Tomorrow Saturday 12/12 Downey’s Alexandria Contreras is hosting a virtual ‘No More Lanes – Save Our Homes’ meeting to organize opposition to Metro and Caltrans freeway widening. Details at @alexfordowney Twitter. Preregister via Zoom.

