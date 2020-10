Today’s Headlines

City Councilmembers Push Sweeps Of Unhoused By Bridge Housing (LAT)

LAPD Audit Explains Racial Disparity In Traffic Stops (LAT)

ACLU, BLM, NLG Call For Sheriff Audit (Davis Vanguard)

L.A. City Facing $600M Deficit (Daily News, LAT)

Carnage: DUI Suspect Driver Wrong Way Crash Kills Passenger On 105 In Lynwood (ABC7)

…Driver Strikes, Kills Pedestrian On 710 Freeway In East L.A. (Eastsider)

…El Sereno Hit-and-Run Suspect Turns Himself In (Daily News)

Housing Proposed For West L.A. City Hall Site (Urbanize)

Right Now California Fire Conditions Most Dangerous (LAT)

…Including Danger For L.A. County (LAT)

…Don’t forget Streetsblog’s endorsements

