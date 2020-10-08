Announcing Three October Events to Celebrate Our Streetsie Winners

Game Night, an AMA with a Supervisor and an online Gala Dinner.

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, James Pocrass, Esq., Mayor Meghan Sahli-Wells, Commissioner Tafarai Bayne and Josh Cohen, Esq.,
Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, James Pocrass, Esq., Mayor Meghan Sahli-Wells, Commissioner Tafarai Bayne and Josh Cohen, Esq.,

Join us on October 27 as we celebrate the 2020 “Streetsie” Award winners at a series of online events throughout late October.

Our usual awards dinner is being replaced by a series of Zoom events, including and Awards Gala on the 27th, “Game Night with Jim Pocrass” and “Ask Me Anything” with Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.

This year our 2020 honorees are:

· L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl

· Culver City Council Member and former Mayor Meghan Sahli-Wells

· CicLAvia Chief Strategist and L.A. City Commissioner Tafarai Bayne

· Climate Resolve

· Jim Pocrass, Esq.

· Joshua Cohen, Esq.

Tickets

Tickets are priced on a sliding scale basis, all the way to $0. We know times are hard, and we don’t want cost to be a barrier to anyone being left out of this year’s “Streetsie” Award celebration. But, if you can afford to help us out, we sincerely appreciate it. Streetsblog L.A. survives on small donations. Nearly a quarter of our funding comes from donations from events such as this and from our winter and summer fundraising drives.

Zoom Info

After you register here at Eventbrite, an email with the Zoom link will be sent to you. And since our gala is not at a restaurant this year, we will be sending all attendees a cookbook featuring recipes from Streetsblog L.A. staff and board members, as well as from some of the evening’s honorees.

For More Information

“Game Night, ” Oct. 21– For Information and Tickets

“Ask Me Anything,” Oct. 24 – For Information and Tickets

2020 “Streetsie” Awards Celebration, Oct. 27 – For Information and Tickets

With Appreciation & Thanks to Our Sponsors

· The David Bohnett Foundation

· Climate Resolve

· The Gold Line Foothill Construction Authority

· Pocrass & De Los Reyes LLP

· Santa Monica SPOKE

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

The Streetsies (Now Interactive!): Best of the Web

By Damien Newton |
Every year between Christmas and New Years, Streetsblog celebrates the year that was by handing out our Streetsie awards celebrating the best, and remembering the worst, of the  year that was.  This year, we’re going to have a few fewer awards than last year, but also a chance for you to give out your own […]

Congratulations! The 2015 Streetsie Winners Are…

By Joe Linton and Sahra Sulaiman |
The moment of truth! The 2015 Streetsie winners are here! We are disappointed to say that there have been some glitches this year. Some glitches were our fault. I, Joe, not having used the poll feature much until these, my first Streetsies, take blame for these. The polls didn’t close when they were automatically supposed to. […]

Tonight! Eagle Rock! Streetsies! Huizar! Lucero!

By Damien Newton |
Tonight! We’re riding and celebrating in Eagle Rock with two of our 2014 Streetsie winners: Elected Official of the Year Jose Huizar and Journalist of the Year Nathan Lucero. Councilmember Jose Huizar set a Streetsie record by garnering over 5,000 votes in his race against Joe Buscaino for the 2014 Streetsie award. Heck, Huizar got more votes […]

Streetsies 2010: It Was the Best of Times

By Damien Newton |
If someone had told me a year ago that we would be celebrating a Bike Plan that the cycling community loved, that Metro would have already received some 30/10 money from the federal government and that the LAPD was being praised for its bike-friendly efforts at the end of the year I wouldn’t have thought […]

2015 Streetsies: Vote for Elected Official of the Year

By Joe Linton |
  It’s the most wonderful time of the year. It’s 2015 Streetsie awards voting time! Longtime readers probably remember the drill. This year there are six categories: Elected Official, Civil Servant, Business, Media/Journalism, Advocacy – Individual, and Advocacy – Group. Voting starts this week and will close on Tuesday, January 5, 2016 at noon. Reader voting […]