Announcing Three October Events to Celebrate Our Streetsie Winners Game Night, an AMA with a Supervisor and an online Gala Dinner.

Join us on October 27 as we celebrate the 2020 “Streetsie” Award winners at a series of online events throughout late October.

Our usual awards dinner is being replaced by a series of Zoom events, including and Awards Gala on the 27th, “Game Night with Jim Pocrass” and “Ask Me Anything” with Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.

This year our 2020 honorees are:

· L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl

· Culver City Council Member and former Mayor Meghan Sahli-Wells

· CicLAvia Chief Strategist and L.A. City Commissioner Tafarai Bayne

· Climate Resolve

· Jim Pocrass, Esq.

· Joshua Cohen, Esq.

Tickets

Tickets are priced on a sliding scale basis, all the way to $0. We know times are hard, and we don’t want cost to be a barrier to anyone being left out of this year’s “Streetsie” Award celebration. But, if you can afford to help us out, we sincerely appreciate it. Streetsblog L.A. survives on small donations. Nearly a quarter of our funding comes from donations from events such as this and from our winter and summer fundraising drives.

Zoom Info

After you register here at Eventbrite, an email with the Zoom link will be sent to you. And since our gala is not at a restaurant this year, we will be sending all attendees a cookbook featuring recipes from Streetsblog L.A. staff and board members, as well as from some of the evening’s honorees.

For More Information

“Game Night, ” Oct. 21– For Information and Tickets

“Ask Me Anything,” Oct. 24 – For Information and Tickets

2020 “Streetsie” Awards Celebration, Oct. 27 – For Information and Tickets

With Appreciation & Thanks to Our Sponsors

· The David Bohnett Foundation

· Climate Resolve

· The Gold Line Foothill Construction Authority

· Pocrass & De Los Reyes LLP

· Santa Monica SPOKE