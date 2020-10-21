Today’s Headlines

Carnage: Caltrans Contractor Killed By Hit-and-Run Driver On 110 Freeway (LAT, KTLA)

…Driver Dies From Hitting Power Pole In Agoura Hills (Daily News)

…Driver Dies From Hitting Power Pole In Agoura Hills (Daily News) Read Investing in Place Moms and Mobility Report

Ryu Assails Raman Over Supporters’ Calls To ‘Abolish’ Police (LAT)

…Ryu Accuses Raman Supporters Of Electioneering In Primary (Eastsider)

…Ryu Accuses Raman Supporters Of Electioneering In Primary (Eastsider) Walking Superhero Peatónito Laments About Los Angeles (L.A. Walks)

Downey Police Remind Teen Drivers To Be Safe (Patriot)

Sixth Street Bridge Falsework Means Arches Coming Soon (Eastsider)

4-Story 74-Home Affordable Housing Nears Completion In South L.A. (Urbanize)

Inclusive Action Combats White Supremacy And Anti-Black Racism

California Has 269,000 Homeless Students (LAT)

TONIGHT 6 p.m., Streetsblog will host a GAME NIGHT – honoring Streetsie Award Winner James Pocrass. Pre-Register to receive Zoom link.

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA