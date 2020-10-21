Today’s Headlines
- Carnage: Caltrans Contractor Killed By Hit-and-Run Driver On 110 Freeway (LAT, KTLA)
…Driver Dies From Hitting Power Pole In Agoura Hills (Daily News)
- Read Investing in Place Moms and Mobility Report
- Ryu Assails Raman Over Supporters’ Calls To ‘Abolish’ Police (LAT)
…Ryu Accuses Raman Supporters Of Electioneering In Primary (Eastsider)
- Walking Superhero Peatónito Laments About Los Angeles (L.A. Walks)
- Downey Police Remind Teen Drivers To Be Safe (Patriot)
- Sixth Street Bridge Falsework Means Arches Coming Soon (Eastsider)
- 4-Story 74-Home Affordable Housing Nears Completion In South L.A. (Urbanize)
- Inclusive Action Combats White Supremacy And Anti-Black Racism
- California Has 269,000 Homeless Students (LAT)
TONIGHT 6 p.m., Streetsblog will host a GAME NIGHT – honoring Streetsie Award Winner James Pocrass. Pre-Register to receive Zoom link.
