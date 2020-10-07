Today’s Headlines
- More On Metro’s Freeway Widening Plan To Demolish Homes In Downey (KNBC)
- DA To Review Whether Sheriff Villanueva Filed False Report (LAT)
- This Year Is A Slow Train Wreck For CA’s Unhoused People (LAT)
- More On Tragic Hawthorne Hit-and-Run Crash (Biking in L.A.)
- Metro Preparing EIR For $220M Upgrade To Metrolink Antelope Valley Line (Urbanize)
- Supportive Housing Completed In South L.A.’s Westmont (Urbanize)
- Pasadena Explores Affordable Housing In Church Parking Lots (SGV Tribune)
