Skip to content
Sponsored
Traffic Calming

Eyes on the Street: Mid-City Greenways Construction Progress

New small roundabout and diverter nearly completed on Rosewood. Additional features coming this year.
8:49 AM PDT on May 19, 2026
Eyes on the Street: Mid-City Greenways Construction Progress
New diverter nearly completed on Rosewood Avenue at Sweetzer Avenue. This allows people on foot and on bike to go straight through, while diverting cars. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

In July 2025, L.A. City broke ground on its Mid-City Greenways project. The project is calming three streets – Rosewood Avenue, Formosa Avenue, and Orange Drive – to make them more conducive to walking and bicycling.

These bike/walk facilities are generally called Neighborhood Greenways or Bike Boulevards. These are located on fairly low-traffic streets, already shared by drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists. Cities prioritize bicycling and walking there by adding features that calm or divert car traffic, as well as crossing treatments that get people across larger perpendicular street. Watch short SBLA videos of similar facilities in Hollywood, Long Beach, and Santa Monica.

LADOT map showing Mid-City Greenways features

Mid-City Greenways construction still has a ways to go, but concrete is already in place on several key features, including a new mini-roundabout at Rosewood Avenue and Formosa Avenue, and a new diverter (also called a modal filter) at Rosewood and Sweetzer Avenue.

Close-up of diverter on Rosewood at Sweetzer – see also photo at top of post
New mini-roundabout under construction at Rosewood and Formosa
New curb-extension (or bulbout) under construction on Rosewood at Alfred Street
New bike/ped signal under construction at Rosewood and La Cienega Boulevard
New bike/ped signal under construction at Rosewood and Crescent Heights

In L.A., Rosewood already had a diverter/crossing treatment (at La Brea Boulevard) and another small roundabout (at Martel Avenue). Just west of the L.A. project, West Hollywood has already calmed its stretch of Rosewood.

Mid-City Greenway construction is expected to be completed later this year.

Share on Facebook Share on Bluesky
Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton

Read More:

Bicycle Boulevards | Bicycle Friendly Streets | Bicycling | Safety | Traffic Calming | Walking

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

May 18, 2026
Safety

Monday’s Headlines

May 18, 2026
D Line Dash commuter race

Driver vs. Bicyclist vs. Subway Rider Face Off in Next Week’s D Line Dash Race

May 15, 2026
SGV

South Pasadena Approves Complete Streets Concept for Huntington Drive

May 15, 2026
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

May 15, 2026
See all posts