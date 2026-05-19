Eyes on the Street: Mid-City Greenways Construction Progress

In July 2025, L.A. City broke ground on its Mid-City Greenways project. The project is calming three streets – Rosewood Avenue, Formosa Avenue, and Orange Drive – to make them more conducive to walking and bicycling.

These bike/walk facilities are generally called Neighborhood Greenways or Bike Boulevards. These are located on fairly low-traffic streets, already shared by drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists. Cities prioritize bicycling and walking there by adding features that calm or divert car traffic, as well as crossing treatments that get people across larger perpendicular street. Watch short SBLA videos of similar facilities in Hollywood, Long Beach, and Santa Monica.

LADOT map showing Mid-City Greenways features

Mid-City Greenways construction still has a ways to go, but concrete is already in place on several key features, including a new mini-roundabout at Rosewood Avenue and Formosa Avenue, and a new diverter (also called a modal filter) at Rosewood and Sweetzer Avenue.

Close-up of diverter on Rosewood at Sweetzer – see also photo at top of post

New mini-roundabout under construction at Rosewood and Formosa

New curb-extension (or bulbout) under construction on Rosewood at Alfred Street

New bike/ped signal under construction at Rosewood and La Cienega Boulevard

New bike/ped signal under construction at Rosewood and Crescent Heights

In L.A., Rosewood already had a diverter/crossing treatment (at La Brea Boulevard) and another small roundabout (at Martel Avenue). Just west of the L.A. project, West Hollywood has already calmed its stretch of Rosewood.

Mid-City Greenway construction is expected to be completed later this year.