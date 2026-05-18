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This Week In Livable Streets

The D Line Dash, Florence-Firestone Glow Ride, Metro meetings, and more.
9:00 PM PDT on May 18, 2026
This Week In Livable Streets
D Line Dash racers: Kalayaan Mendoza, Rachel Reyes, and Michelle Moro

The D Line Dash, Florence-Firestone Glow Ride, Metro meetings, and more.

  • Tuesday 5/19 – It’s here – Streetsblog’s great commuter race: the D Line Dash! A cyclist vs. driver vs. train rider – who will get from Beverly Hills to Downtown L.A. First? Come cheer racers at the finish line at Pershing Square. Follow live Streetsblog social media for live updates at Instagram and Bluesky! (Post race recap videos will soon post at FacebookTikTok, or YouTube.)
  • Tuesday 5/19 – Support a more walkable accessible downtown Los Angeles by joining Spring Roll: A Bar Crawl Benefit, With a Purpose. The festivities kick-off at the Florentín Rooftop Bar, at 617 S. Spring St., 8th floor, and go on from there.
  • Wednesday 5/20 and Thursday 5/21 – Metro board committees will meet to discuss and vote on various agenda items in advance of next week’s board meeting. Details at Metro board webpage.
  • Thursday 5/20 – People for Mobility Justice will host a Florence-Firestone Glow Ride. Bring your most bright, colorful, and creative LED lights, flashlights, glow sticks, and bike lights to glow up our bikes and the streets! Starts at 6:30 p.m. at Ted Watkins Memorial Park at 1335 E. 103rd Street in South Los Angeles. Details at PMJ Instagram.
  • Saturdays and Sundays through 6/14 – Metro will host free art/architecture tours of Union Station (in English and Spanish – see schedule). Tours start at 10:30 a.m. For schedule and to reserve a spot, go to Eventbrite.
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
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