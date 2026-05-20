Skip to content
Sponsored
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Fires, D Line, Long Beach, World Cup, Whittier Narrows, SB79, Torrance, South Pasadena, and more
10:20 AM PDT on May 20, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
That new D Line subway - photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Share on Facebook Share on Bluesky
Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton

Read More:

Safety | Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV

El Monte’s Zamora Park is Finished Rebuilding

May 20, 2026
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

May 19, 2026
Traffic Calming

Eyes on the Street: Mid-City Greenways Construction Progress

May 19, 2026
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

May 18, 2026
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

May 18, 2026
See all posts