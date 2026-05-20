El Monte’s Zamora Park is Finished Rebuilding
The thoughtful redesign fits seamlessly into the old Hayes neighborhood of town.
11:31 AM PDT on May 20, 2026
Chris Greenspon is the San Gabriel Valley Reporter for Streetsblog L.A. and co-host for SGV Connect.
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Parks | SGV | SGV Connect
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