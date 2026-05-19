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Tuesday’s Headlines

D Line Dash, Burbank, Metrolink, ICE, Metro, Hollywood, PCH, Santa Monica, Pasadena, missing middle, and more
4:06 PM PDT on May 19, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
D Line rider Kalayaan Mendoza wins today's commute race. Photo by Streetsblog
  • Subway Rider Wins Multimodal #DLineDash Race (SBLA Bluesky)
  • Strong Towns Burbank Alert: Save BRT – Meeting Tomorrow
  • Move CA/LA Alert: Fund Metrolink, Stop Service Cuts
  • Hunger Strikes In ICE Detention Centers (L.A. Taco)
  • Metro Now Accepting Credit/Debit Cards (Carter Rubin Bluesky)
  • 6-Story 40-Affordable 0-Parking Development Planned Near H’wood/Western Station (Urbanize)
  • Caltrans PCH Rehab Project, Includes Some Walk/Bike (Yo Venice)
  • SaMo Approves Santa Monica Blvd Upgrades, Focus On School Safety (Westside Current)
  • Pasadena Council Supports Housing Project Over Appeal (Pasadena Now)
  • UCLA Report: “Missing Middle” Low Rise Housing Upzoning Opportunity
  • Split Council Approves Hydrogen Buses (Pasadena Now)
  • Metro A Line Crashes Into Car On Tracks In Willowbrook, No Major Injuries (KTLA)
  • Climate Worsened So Cal Wildfires Are Back (KTLA, KABC, NBC4)

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