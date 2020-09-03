Today’s Headlines

Protestors Demand Justice For Dijon Kizzee Killed By Sheriff Deputies (L.A. Taco)

…New Video Shows Kizzee Shot In the Back As He Fled (@AttorneyCrump Twitter)

Prosecutors Dismissing Cases Against Police In Gang Falsification Scandal (LAT)

L.A. City Approves $58M Bonds For Affordable Housing Projects (Urbanize)

L.A. City Plans Furloughs (Daily News, Deadline, LAT)

6th Street Bridge Now Expected Complete in 2022 (Urbanize)

Metro Needs To Better Serve People With Disabilities (WeHoVille)

LAT Introduces the Winner Of L.A.’s New Streetlight Competition

