- Protestors Demand Garcetti Protect Renters From Eviction (LAist)
- CA Smashes Coronavirus Records Again And Again (LAT)
…COVID Deaths On the Rise In L.A. And O.C. (LAT)
- Will Dinner Tables In Parking Lots Last Past the Pandemic? (LAT)
…New Outdoor Dining Parklet In DTLA (@awalkerinLA Twitter)
…Culver City Street Closure Dining (Patch)
…Downey Closes Downey Avenue For COVID Dining (Downey Patriot)
- White Manhattan Beach Leaders Drove Blacks Out Of Bruce’s Beach (LAT)
- L.A. Sheriff Dept Partying In Closed Hollywood Bar (Knock L.A., LAT, CNN)
- New Study Says Foothill L Line Extension Will Boost Metro And Metrolink Ridership (SGV Tribune)
- Koreatown Slow Streets Effort Not Enough (Hoff the Beaten Path)
- More On Elysian Valley L.A. River Ped/Bike Bridge Construction (Eastsider)
- Arroyo Seco Path – Second Time – Remains Closed Months After Rain Damage (@ColinBogart Twitter)
- Some East L.A. Residents Unhappy With Median Makeover (Eastsider)
- Carnage: 210 Freeway Car Crash Kills Two In Montrose (SGV Tribune)
- Drivers Hit, Kill Bears In Yosemite (LAT)
