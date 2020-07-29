Eyes on the Street: Progress on New Elysian Valley Walk/Bike L.A. River Bridge

New Elysian Valley L.A. River bridge under construction. All photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
New Elysian Valley L.A. River bridge under construction. All photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
LongBeachize_Ad_Concepts
This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

The bridge itself isn’t there yet, but the city of Los Angeles’ new Elysian Valley walk/bike bridge is taking shape. There’s a new central pier wall and falsework structures that show the future bridge’s alignment.

The Elysian Valley bridge will be the downstream-most of four new bridges in the L.A. River’s central earthen-bottom stretch called the Glendale Narrows. Two of the other bridges are complete and open – in North Atwater and Atwater Village. The fourth, which will connect Glendale to Griffith Park, is funded but not yet under construction.

Elysian Valley’s bridge will span the L.A. River near the end of Altman Street. It will connect Elysian Valley (aka Frogtown) to Cypress Park and the planned large-scale river revitalization at Taylor Yard. Bridge project construction broke ground in June 2019 and is expected to be complete in 2021.

Taylor Yard bike/ped bridge xxxx
Taylor Yard walk/bike bridge rendering via Studio Pali Fekete architects

Streetsblog biked there last weekend and took a few photos.

On the Frogtown side of the river, the bridge on/off-ramp structure appears nearly complete.

The bridge's south approach structure under construction
The bridge’s south approach structure under construction
Part of the approach includes these wave-shaped walls
Part of the approach includes these undulating walls/planters (see left side of rendering above)

In the middle of the river, the one central concrete pier wall is already built.

Spreading across the riverbed are a series of frames – called falsework – which will hold the bridge up during construction, and then be removed.

Some of the falsework will rest in cutouts in the sloped concrete channel walls.

Channel wall cuts to hold temporary falsework
In the foreground, channel wall cuts to hold temporary falsework

Sitting in the river bed, there’s an under-construction metal structure that appears to be part of the central bridge span.

Long metal structure appears to be part of the bridge's central span
The long metal structure in the center of photo appears to be part of the bridge’s central span

Earlier Streetsblog posts reported that the river path remained passable, but this is no longer the case. To bypass construction, pedestrians and cyclists can fairly easy follow construction detour signage for an alternate route on quiet Elysian Valley neighborhood streets.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

City Nears Purchase of Key Parcel for L.A. River Revitalization

By Joe Linton |
A big property acquisition is underway that will set the stage for planned large-scale revitalization of the Los Angeles River. The City of Los Angeles is expecting to complete the purchase of a former railyard site that Mayor Eric Garcetti and others describe as the “crown jewel” of any large-scale restoration of the river. While there’s a long lineage […]