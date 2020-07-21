Watch LADOT Video Explainers for Street Improvement Projects in Westlake and North Valley

Check out these two recent project videos posted by the L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT). The first explains the Pico-Union Little Street Safe Routes to School project that connects neighborhoods with Esperanza Elementary School. The second is an introduction to “Mission Mile” improvements planned for Sepulveda Boulevard in the North San Fernando Valley.

In Pico-Union, construction is currently underway on Little Street improvements that will facilitate safer walking trips to Esperanza Elementary School, especially for families walking across 7th Street. The project includes a new full-featured signalized crosswalk across 7th Street at Beacon Avenue.

After a public outreach process, LADOT hosted a one-day pop-up temporary version of the Little Street project last year. The current construction makes those temporary improvements permanent.

LADOT’s Mission Mile: Sepulveda Boulevard plans safety improvements for Sepulveda between Rayen and Rinaldi Streets, as well as a short spur of Brand Boulevard, in the North San Fernando Valley neighborhoods of Mission Hills and North Hills.

Much of this stretch of Sepulveda is a former rail right-of-way and currently has fairly wide medians. The current design focuses on pedestrian and bicycle improvements, including new pedestrian crossings and new bikeways: a median path below Brand, and protected bike lanes above it.

Prior to COVID-19, the city hosted a series of community input workshops on the project. The current input round recently closed and, in September, the city will apply for state Active Transportation Program (ATP) funding for the project. Though perhaps the project (which connects to the historic San Fernando Mission off Brand) naming might be reconsidered in light of recent campaigns highlighting the painful history associated with California’s missions.

Find more LADOT videos at the LADOT YouTube channel.