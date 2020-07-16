Today’s Headlines
- Can CA Contain Coronavirus Surge? (LAT)
…L.A. COVID Hospitalizations Surging (Daily News)
…L.A. County COVID Testing Expanding In Some Underserved Areas (Eastsider, Daily News)
- Sheriff Official Under Investigation For Comments On Guardado Killing (LAist, Daily News)
- Metro A/Blue Line Turns 30 (The Source)
- Police Arrest Woman Who Assaulted Culver City Bus Driver (KTLA)
- Culver City Approves Mobility Lanes And Open Air Trolley (Urbanize)
- Metro D/Purple Line Construction Progress Video (The Source)
- For Outdoor Dining And Walking, Burbank Closes San Fernando Road Downtown
- Sample Letter To Open Country Club Park Neighborhood Gates (Hoff the Beaten Path)
- CA Prop 15 Is Much Needed Reform Of Prop 13 (LAT)
