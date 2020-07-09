Today’s Headlines
- Black Riders Stopped, Ticketed Disproportionately for Fare Evasion in Long Beach (Post)
- LADOT “Hiding Data from the Public” (Daily News)
- Eagle Rock BRT Study “in Limbo” (Boulevard Sentinel)
- Activists Bring Protests to Pols’ Homes (LAT)
- Bad Day: California Has Highest New COVID-19 Cases, LA County Has Most Deaths (LAT)
- Former Councilmember Mitch Englander Pleads Guilty to Corruption (LAT)
- Major Construction on Gold Line Foothill Phase 2 Begins Tomorrow (Urbanize)
- LA Courts Extend Terms on Parking, Traffic Tickets (Hub LA)
- U.S. Highways Were Often Intentionally Built through Communities of Color (NPR)
- Remember Back in June When LAPD Officers Called in Sick for 700 Hours of Shifts on Metro? Agency Says All the Absences Didn’t Reduce Safety (LauraNelson/Twitter)
