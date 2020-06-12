Today’s Headlines

County Reopening More Today, COVID Deaths Still Rising (Urbanize)

…Mask Resistance Makes Reopening More Dangerous (LAT)

…COVID-19 Still Spreading In L.A. County (LAT)

…L.A. Sees Biggest One-Day Jump In COVID Cases (Daily News)

LAPD Officer Who Beat Homeless Man Pleads Not Guilty (LAT)

Leimert Park Hosts Run/Bike/Motorcycle Rally For Love and Healing (Sentinel)

L.A. Homeless Population Grew 13 Percent (LAist, Curbed, LAT)

Culver City Looks To End Urban Oil Drilling (LAT)

Sample Email For More Bike/Bus Lane Downtown (Bikas)

Housing and Hotel Planned By Burbank Metrolink Station (Urbanize)

