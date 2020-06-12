Today’s Headlines

  • County Reopening More Today, COVID Deaths Still Rising (Urbanize)
    …Mask Resistance Makes Reopening More Dangerous (LAT)
    …COVID-19 Still Spreading In L.A. County (LAT)
    …L.A. Sees Biggest One-Day Jump In COVID Cases (Daily News)
  • Why L.A. Freeways Are Symbolic For Protesting (Curbed)
  • LAPD Officer Who Beat Homeless Man Pleads Not Guilty (LAT)
  • Leimert Park Hosts Run/Bike/Motorcycle Rally For Love and Healing (Sentinel)
  • L.A. Homeless Population Grew 13 Percent (LAist, Curbed, LAT)
  • Culver City Looks To End Urban Oil Drilling (LAT)
  • Sample Email For More Bike/Bus Lane Downtown (Bikas)
  • Housing and Hotel Planned By Burbank Metrolink Station (Urbanize)

