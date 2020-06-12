Today’s Headlines
- County Reopening More Today, COVID Deaths Still Rising (Urbanize)
…Mask Resistance Makes Reopening More Dangerous (LAT)
…COVID-19 Still Spreading In L.A. County (LAT)
…L.A. Sees Biggest One-Day Jump In COVID Cases (Daily News)
- Why L.A. Freeways Are Symbolic For Protesting (Curbed)
- LAPD Officer Who Beat Homeless Man Pleads Not Guilty (LAT)
- Leimert Park Hosts Run/Bike/Motorcycle Rally For Love and Healing (Sentinel)
- L.A. Homeless Population Grew 13 Percent (LAist, Curbed, LAT)
- Culver City Looks To End Urban Oil Drilling (LAT)
- Sample Email For More Bike/Bus Lane Downtown (Bikas)
- Housing and Hotel Planned By Burbank Metrolink Station (Urbanize)
