L.A. Cyclists Ride for Justice for George Floyd

Ride for Justice flier
Ride for Justice flier
This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

On Saturday, a couple thousand cyclists participated in the Ride for Justice, a commemoration of the life of George Floyd.

The ride gathered at South L.A.’s Leimert Park, the cultural beating heart of L.A.’s Black community. The event was hosted by the groups BikesOverBang’N and BEGIN. The L.A. Times interviewed ride organizers Kortel “Korta-T” Autrey and G’Angelo Edmondson who created the ride to help people engage in an “uncomfortable conversation about race and inequality and about police brutality,” as well for “peace and solidarity” and “wanting all voices to be heard in our community.”

In addition to the large bike ride, similar events carried out by runners and motorcyclists also originated from Leimert Park at the same time. The majority of participants were Black and brown. Nearly all attendees dressed in black as organizers had requested.

Cyclists observing 8 minutes 46 seconds of silence for George Floyd
Cyclists observing 8 minutes 46 seconds of silence for George Floyd. All photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

Before cyclists, runners, and motorcyclists got moving, organizers held an 8-minute 46-second moment of silence – the length of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin spent pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck.

The ride toured South L.A. streets, including Crenshaw Boulevard, Obama Boulevard, Western Avenue, and Slauson Avenue. LAPD motorcycle officers escorted. The ride was very peaceful and the mood was positive and celebratory, with passersby raising fists, cheering, clapping, and honking in support of the cyclists.

Below are photos from the Ride for Justice.

Riders gathering at Leimert Park on the People St plaza
More riders gathering at Leimert Park
Bicyclists of all ages as the Ride for Justice got underway at Leimert Park
Bicyclists young and old as the Ride for Justice got underway at Leimert Park
LAPD escort along the Ride for Justice
LAPD escort along the Ride for Justice
Ride for Justice cyclists passing the future Leimert Park Crenshaw light rail station under construction
Ride for Justice cyclists passing Metro’s under-construction future Leimert Park Crenshaw light rail station
Ride for Justice on Obama Boulevard
Rider raising her fist on the Ride for Justice
More Ride for Justice on Obama Avenue. The low-rider tricyclist was blasting out celebratory music
Ride for Justice along the Metro E Line
Ride for Justice along the Metro E Line
Flower bike stopped on Western Avenue during the Ride for Justice
More riders raising their fists
A mother and daughter from Los Ryderz Bike Club on Crenshaw Avenue during the Ride for Justice
Ride for Justice heading back to Leimert Park
Ride for Justice participants headed back to Leimert Park

Saturday’s ride was not even the biggest protest/demonstration event taking place in Southern California on Saturday. Dozens of marches and other actions – large and small – took place all over Southern California, mirroring protests that have taken place all over the world in the two weeks since Floyd’s murder.

