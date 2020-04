Today’s Headlines

US Tops 1 Million COVID-19 Cases, L.A. 1000 Deaths (LAist, LAT)

…Neighborhood Breakdown Shows Poor Areas Hit Hard (LAT)

…African-Americans Facing Higher COVID-19 Death Rate (Sentinel)

California's Plan For Re-Opening (LAT, SGV Tribune)

…Childcare Key To Re-Opening (LAist)

Coronavirus Clean Air Streak Has Come To An End (LAT)

L.A. City Council To Meet Tuesdays and Wednesdays (Urbanize)

Cuts Threaten Santa Monica Transportation Budget (SM Spoke)

Where To Walk During the Pandemic (Curbed)

November Election: L.A. County To Send Mail-In Ballots To All Voters (Daily News, LAist)

