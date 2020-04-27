Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. County: Poor People Three Times More Likely To Die Of COVID-19 (LAT)
  • Not Surprised That Blacks More Likely To Die Of COVID-19 (LAT)
  • L.A. City Approves Worker Protections (Urbanize)
  • 20+ Oil Tankers Waiting To Dock At Long Beach (CBS)
    …How Coronavirus Broke the Oil Market (LAT)
  • What Can L.A. Do About Car Traffic? (LAT)
  • Pro-Suburb Kotikin Blames COVID-19 On Cities (LAT)
  • Affrodable Housing Planned At 71st and Broadway (Urbanize)
  • Caltrans Demolishes 5 Freeway Bridge (Daily News)

