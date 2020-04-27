Today’s Headlines
- L.A. County: Poor People Three Times More Likely To Die Of COVID-19 (LAT)
- Not Surprised That Blacks More Likely To Die Of COVID-19 (LAT)
- L.A. City Approves Worker Protections (Urbanize)
- 20+ Oil Tankers Waiting To Dock At Long Beach (CBS)
…How Coronavirus Broke the Oil Market (LAT)
- What Can L.A. Do About Car Traffic? (LAT)
- Pro-Suburb Kotikin Blames COVID-19 On Cities (LAT)
- Affrodable Housing Planned At 71st and Broadway (Urbanize)
- Caltrans Demolishes 5 Freeway Bridge (Daily News)
