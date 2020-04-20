Todays Headlines
- COVID-19: L.A. County Sees Worst Day With 81 Deaths (SGV Tribune)
- Food Banks Seeing Epic Needs/Lines (LAist)
- Garcetti Announces Furloughs For Thousands Of City Staff (LAT, LAist)
- Immigrants Sidelined In COVID-19 Stimulus, Aid (LAist)
- Short Term AirBnB Rentals Could Give Way To Affordable Housing (Urbanize)
- Traffic, Crashes Increasing Under Stay-at-Home (Fox LA)
- Montebello Shuttered Its Buses, Now Paying For Costly Dial-A-Ride (SGV Tribune)
- Carnage: Man Killed In San Dimas Freeway Crash (SGV Tribune)
- Santa Monica Uses Sand to Block Beach Bike/Walk Path (SM Observed)
- In OC Some People Protesting Stay-at-Home Orders (LAT)
…Operation Gridlock Protest Planned in DTLA
TomorrowWednesday (Facebook)
- Townhomes Under Construction Near Expo/Crenshaw (Urbanize)
- Cumulus Complex Taking Shape At La Cienega/Jefferson (Urbanize)
