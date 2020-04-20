Todays Headlines

  • COVID-19: L.A. County Sees Worst Day With 81 Deaths (SGV Tribune)
  • Food Banks Seeing Epic Needs/Lines (LAist)
  • Garcetti Announces Furloughs For Thousands Of City Staff (LAT, LAist)
  • Immigrants Sidelined In COVID-19 Stimulus, Aid (LAist)
  • Short Term AirBnB Rentals Could Give Way To Affordable Housing (Urbanize)
  • Traffic, Crashes Increasing Under Stay-at-Home (Fox LA)
  • Montebello Shuttered Its Buses, Now Paying For Costly Dial-A-Ride (SGV Tribune)
  • Carnage: Man Killed In San Dimas Freeway Crash (SGV Tribune)
  • Santa Monica Uses Sand to Block Beach Bike/Walk Path (SM Observed)
  • In OC Some People Protesting Stay-at-Home Orders (LAT)
    …Operation Gridlock Protest Planned in DTLA Tomorrow Wednesday (Facebook)
  • Townhomes Under Construction Near Expo/Crenshaw (Urbanize)
  • Cumulus Complex Taking Shape At La Cienega/Jefferson (Urbanize)

