Today’s Headlines
- COVID-19 Headlines: Metro Moves To Back-Door Bus Boarding (The Source)
…LADOT Moves To Back-Door DASH Bus Boarding, Free Fares
…Garcetti Scolds Angelenos For Not Staying Home (LAT)
…Why Many Californians Are Confused About COVID-19 Rules (LAist)
…L.A. County Communities With Positive Coronavirus Tests (LAT)
…Many L.A. County Parks and Trails Closing (Biking in L.A., CiclaValley, LAT, Garcetti Twitter)
…Where You Can Go, What You Can Do (Curbed)
…Coronavirus Expected To Make L.A. Housing Affordability Crisis Worse (LAT)
…An Open Letter To America’s Banks To Fight Pandemic (Inclusive Action)
…Urge Equity In City Response To Pandemic (Healthy L.A.)
- Councilmember John Lee Should Resign Or Be Recalled (L.A. Podcast blog)
- 14-Story Homeless Housing Planned For 5th Street In DTLA (Urbanize)
