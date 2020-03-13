SGV Connect 60.2 – Metro’s Response to COVID 19

Following Damien’s interview with Foothill Transit earlier today, Kris speaks with Rick Jager at L.A. Metro about their response to the Coronavirus.

As we heard with Foothill Transit, Metro is working to keep transit vehicles clean and service running on time. There has been no talk of discontinuing or modifying service, although things remain fluid.

Metro holds dozens of public meetings every month, but those are on hold for now as well. Cancellations include meetings for the NextGen bus reorganization, although you can still provide feedback online. Metro has also cancelled all events at Union Station for 30 days.

To keep up to date on any changes, be sure to follow Metro on Twitter or check their newsblog The Source.

