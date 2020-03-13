SGV Connect 60.1 – Foothill Transit and the Coronavirus

Earlier today, I spoke with Felicia Friesema, a spokesperson with Foothill Transit about the agency’s response to the Coronavirus.

Friesema stresses that Foothill Transit has been taking extra precautions for weeks, with buses receiving more regular and aggressive cleanings and and drivers receiving masks and gloves to slow the virus’ spread.

She also stresses that the situation is extremely fluid, and that passengers should double check that there has not been a change in service during this crisis. Riders can get more details at the Foothill Transit website, a special “Footnotes” page setup for Corona Virus update, or join/follow/like one of their battery of social media outlets that can be found on their webpage. A special link to sign-up for email updates can be found at the bottom left corner of the webpage.

Kris Fortin is completing an interview with Metro on their Coronavirus response. When it is posted, we will update this post with more information.

