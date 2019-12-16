Today’s Headlines
- Metro Hires KeAndra Cylear Dodds As Executive Officer On Race And Equity (Investing in Place Facebook)
- How Pasadena Ditched Car-Centric Metrics (Salud America)
- How Cities Dragged Their Feet On Climate (Curbed)
- Koreatown Is A Great Place For Walking (L.A. Taco)
- Scary And Hopeful Hit-and-Run Survival Story (LAT part 1, part 2)
- Train Service Suspended For Weekend Bluff Reinforcement In San Diego (LAT)
- CA High-Speed Rail Readies Its Biggest Contract (LAT)
- Driver Crashes Into Cypress Park Roundabout, Damages Sculpture (Eastsider)
- Two Dead In Separate San Gabriel Mountains Motorcycle Crashes (SGV Tribune)
- Displaced Tenants Sue Hollywood Crossroads Development (LAT)
- 42-Story Residential Tower Planned At Future La Brea Station (Urbanize)
- 5-Story Office Building Nearly Complete At Expo/Bundy (Urbanize)
- Protected Bike Lanes Work (Biking in L.A.)
