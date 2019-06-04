Eyes on the Street: New Flower Street Bus Lane

Flower Street bus-only lane - via Investing in Place Twitter
Flower Street bus-only lane - via Investing in Place Twitter

This morning Investing in Place tweeted a short video of downtown L.A.’s newest bus-only lane. Metro’s articulated bus zips quickly past a dozen drivers.

The new Flower Street bus-only lane debuted last week – as part of the Metro’s “New Blue” project which temporarily closes portions of the Blue Line while rehabilitation work is underway. The upper half of the Blue Line is currently closed through late September. Shared downtown L.A. Expo Line stations will be closed from June 22 through late August.

During construction, Metro is operating replacement bus service, including additional southbound buses on Flower Street through downtown L.A. where the right lane is bus-only from 3-7 p.m. on weekdays. The southbound Flower lane is half of a couplet, paired with the existing northbound bus-only lane on Figueroa Street.

There are already calls to make this bus lane permanent – and to implement more bus lanes right away. Metro has been studying more bus lanes, and looking to implement at least one new bus lane this year, but that plan is facing some resistance. Perhaps the new Flower Street bus lane can provide another worthwhile example to help move other bus lane projects forward.

  • Matt

    Beautiful

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Balancing Cars, Cash and Congestion: Metro Silver Line BRT in ExpressLanes

By Joe Linton |
At the April 2014 board meeting, Metro’s ExpressLanes and the Metro Silver Line were the big success story. The ExpressLanes program is a $210 million federally-funded trial project to “to develop multi-modal solutions to improve traffic flow and provide enhanced travel options on the I-110 and I-10 Freeways.” The program converted freeway carpool lanes to […]
New bus lane signage on Cesar Chavez Avenue near Grand Avenue in downtown L.A. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

New Bus Lane Signage More Bike-Friendly

By Joe Linton |
L.A. bus lane signage has changed somewhat. On peak-hour bus lane segments installed earlier the signs read "Buses/Right Turns/Only" with a smaller "Bikes OK" notation at the very bottom. The new signs are a bit clearer on the status of bicycling, with "Buses/Bikes &/Right Turns/Only" prominently.