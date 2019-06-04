Eyes on the Street: New Flower Street Bus Lane

This morning Investing in Place tweeted a short video of downtown L.A.’s newest bus-only lane. Metro’s articulated bus zips quickly past a dozen drivers.

The new Flower Street bus-only lane debuted last week – as part of the Metro’s “New Blue” project which temporarily closes portions of the Blue Line while rehabilitation work is underway. The upper half of the Blue Line is currently closed through late September. Shared downtown L.A. Expo Line stations will be closed from June 22 through late August.

During construction, Metro is operating replacement bus service, including additional southbound buses on Flower Street through downtown L.A. where the right lane is bus-only from 3-7 p.m. on weekdays. The southbound Flower lane is half of a couplet, paired with the existing northbound bus-only lane on Figueroa Street.

There are already calls to make this bus lane permanent – and to implement more bus lanes right away. Metro has been studying more bus lanes, and looking to implement at least one new bus lane this year, but that plan is facing some resistance. Perhaps the new Flower Street bus lane can provide another worthwhile example to help move other bus lane projects forward.