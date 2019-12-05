Today’s Headlines
- Curbed Explains Metro’s Crenshaw/LAX Light Rail
…Opening 2020 Hopefully
- More On Lee’s Reseda Blvd Bike Lanes Motion (Biking in L.A.)
- Santa Clarita Named Silver-Level Bike-Friendly City (SCV News)
- The Source Previews Today’s 10 a.m. Full Metro Board Meeting
…SBLA Will Be There Tweeting Live @StreetsblogLA Twitter
- Metro’s Free Mobility On Demand Trending Upward, Now More Than Two Rides/Driver-Hour (The Source)
- Tomorrow Last Day For L.A. River Path Scoping Comments (Downtown News)
- Chattsworth Supportive Housing Developer Presents New Smaller Plans (Daily News)
- Who Is Running For So Cal Offices In 2020 Elections (LAist)
- James Rojas On Latino Urbanism (L.A. Taco)
