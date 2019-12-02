Today’s Headlines
- Beverly Hills Complete Streets Need You (Streets for All)
- More On Rough Start For Refurbished Metro A Line (LAT)
- AHF Loses Third Anti-Development Lawsuit – in Hollywood (LAT)
- Shade Is A Mark Of Privilege In L.A. (NYT)
- Women Building the Sixth Street Bridge (LAT)
- Del Mar Bluff Collapses, Impacts Surfliner, Commuter Rail (LAT)
- Metro Planning Toll Lanes For Sepulveda Pass (LAT)
- Op-Ed: Metro Doing Bad Job Making Transit An L.A. Habit (LAT)
- County Considers Anti-Displacement Measures For Lower L.A. River Corridor (Urbanize)
- Planning Commission OKs Projects In NoHo, Van Nuys, and Venice (Urbanize)
- Changing CA Laws To End Car Burglary Crisis (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA