Today’s Headlines

  • Refurbished A Line Plagued With Delays (LB Post)
  • Electric Buses Are Re-Energizing Urban Transit (Fast Company)
  • Driver Crashes Onto A Line Tracks At Willow Station (LB Post)
  • Woman Sues Lyft And Santa Monica For Hip Injury From Tripping Over E-Scooter (SM Daily Press)
  • Roland Curtis TOD Opens Near Expo/Vermont (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Committee Approves Eliminating H’wood/Crescent Slip Lane (WeHoVille)
  • Glendale Upping Parking Meter Rates (Glendale News-Press)
  • Jerde Tapped For Rose Bowl Re-Think (Urbanize)
  • California Clean Car Incentives Retooled To Serve Low Income Drivers (LAT)
  • Bike the Vote Endorses Loraine Lundquist For City Council

