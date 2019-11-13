Today’s Headlines
- Refurbished A Line Plagued With Delays (LB Post)
- Electric Buses Are Re-Energizing Urban Transit (Fast Company)
- Driver Crashes Onto A Line Tracks At Willow Station (LB Post)
- Woman Sues Lyft And Santa Monica For Hip Injury From Tripping Over E-Scooter (SM Daily Press)
- Roland Curtis TOD Opens Near Expo/Vermont (Urbanize)
- L.A. Committee Approves Eliminating H’wood/Crescent Slip Lane (WeHoVille)
- Glendale Upping Parking Meter Rates (Glendale News-Press)
- Jerde Tapped For Rose Bowl Re-Think (Urbanize)
- California Clean Car Incentives Retooled To Serve Low Income Drivers (LAT)
- Bike the Vote Endorses Loraine Lundquist For City Council
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA