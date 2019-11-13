SGV Connect 53: Supervisor Hilda Solis and Active SGV’s Noche de las Luminarias

With Kris still away on his travels, this week Damien interviews Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis about her leadership at the county and on the L.A. Metro Board of Directors. Our conversation touches on transit planning, vision zero, and congestion pricing.

Solis’ interview was arranged as part of our support for Active SGV’s Noche de las Luminarias, a once-a-year party celebrating the best in advocacy, government, and volunteerism in the San Gabriel Valley. The event is tomorrow night, Thursday, November 14 from 6-9 p.m. at the San Gabriel Mission Grapevine Arbor (324 S Mission Dr, San Gabriel, CA 91776).

Event proceeds will support ActiveSGV’s work, including the Bicycle Education Center and our Sustainable SGV Summer Internship program.

Joining Solis as award winners are:

Outstanding Volunteers | Brian Velez Memorial Award – Luis and Nohora Velez

SGV Business – Pablo Tamashiro, Cyber Yogurt

Community Supporting Foundation – Water Foundation

SGV City – City of Baldwin Park

Kris will be back for our next podcast. We look forward to talking with you then.

