Today’s Headlines

Former L.A. Planning Chief LoGrande Was Being Paid By City While Lobbying (LAT)

East L.A. Medians Getting Makeover For Walkability And Rainwater (Eastsider)

Harris-Dawson Proposes Street/Development Standards For Crenshaw (Urbanize)

Metrolink Train Fatally Strikes Woman On Tracks In Sylmar (ABC7)

Santa Monica To Subsidize Rent For Seniors (LAist)

Alaska Records Hottest Month Ever (LAT)

…Green Glaciers Are Melting (LAT)

…Green Glaciers Are Melting (LAT) Gov Newsom Calls Trump Emissions Push Pathetic (LAT)

Planned 101 Freeway Bridge For Wildlife (USAToday, CBS)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA