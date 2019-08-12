This Week In Livable Streets

This story is sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

CicLAvia through West Hollywood and Hollywood this Sunday! Metro North San Fernando Valley BRT meeting tonight. Election Day, bike La Puente and Burbank.

Monday 8/8 – Tonight, Metro will host the last in a series of community input meetings on the North San Fernando Valley Transit Corridor project anticipated to be Bus Rapid Transit on Nordhoff Street. Meeting will take place tonight from 6-8 p.m. at Cal State Northridge (CSUN) Orange Grove Bistro at 18111 Nordhoff Street. Details at Metro project page or Facebook event.

– Tonight, Metro will host the last in a series of community input meetings on the North San Fernando Valley Transit Corridor project anticipated to be Bus Rapid Transit on Nordhoff Street. Meeting will take place tonight from 6-8 p.m. at Cal State Northridge (CSUN) Orange Grove Bistro at 18111 Nordhoff Street. Details at Metro project page or Facebook event. Tuesday 8/13 – Tomorrow is Election Day in the northwest San Fernando Valley’s L.A. City Council District 12. There are stark differences between the two candidates: John Lee and Loraine Lundquist. Unsure if you are in CD12 or want to know where your polling place is? Go to L.A. Vote to find out.

– Tomorrow is Election Day in the northwest San Fernando Valley’s L.A. City Council District 12. There are stark differences between the two candidates: John Lee and Loraine Lundquist. Unsure if you are in CD12 or want to know where your polling place is? Go to L.A. Vote to find out. Saturday 8/17 – ActiveSGV will host a Summer Parks and Picnic Ride. The free beginner-friendly ride will meet up at 9 a.m. and depart at 9:30 a.m. from Sunshine Park at 515 DeepMead Avenue in La Puente. Details at Facebook event.

– ActiveSGV will host a Summer Parks and Picnic Ride. The free beginner-friendly ride will meet up at 9 a.m. and depart at 9:30 a.m. from Sunshine Park at 515 DeepMead Avenue in La Puente. Details at Facebook event. Saturday 8/17 – Walk Bike Burbank will host its annual August full moon ride The Midnight Ramble. The free 11-mile group bike ride will gather at 10 p.m. and depart at 11 p.m. from Pure Cycles at 713 N. Victory Boulevard. Bike lights and waivers required. Details at Facebook event.

Sunday 8/18 – CicLAvia will host “Meet the Hollywoods” a 6.5-mile open streets festival through Hollywood and West Hollywood. The free, fun, family-friendly event is easy to access via the Red Line’s Hollywood/Highland, Hollywood/Vine, Hollywood/Western, and Vermont/Sunset stations. Details at CicLAvia website.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.