Today’s Headlines
- County Voting On Ambitious Sustainability Plan (Curbed)
- Metro Now Selling TAP Bracelets (The Source, LAist)
- Carnage: Walnut Driver Crashes Into Tree, Dies (SGV Tribune)
- Report: 5 Freeway Has High Death Toll (LAT)
- Los Feliz Observatory DASH Ups Service (LF Ledger)
- CD12 Election Mail-In Ballot Request Deadline Is Today (Daily News)
- L.A. Hires New Tree Czar (LAist)
…though LAist is wrong about Mediterranean L.A. being a “desert” – it isn’t
